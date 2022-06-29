Former Newcastle United striker comes out of retirement – aged 38

The former Newcastle United striker – who hung up his boots five years ago – has signed for Northern League club West Allotment Celtic.

A club statement read: “The management team at West Allotment are delighted to sign such an experienced player who can only help the team improve their professionalism and of course they hope to see quite a few goals along the way.

Coach Gary Somerville said: "He’ll bring great experience and professionalism to the team and lads – as well as goals.”

Chopra – who broke through to the first-team squad at Newcastle during Sir Bobby Robson’s time in charge – scored three goals for the club before moving to Cardiff City in 2006. He went on to have a spell at Sunderland. The former England Under-20 International was a vocal critic of Steve Bruce during his time as United head coach.