'A great' - Former Newcastle United striker dies aged 78

Former Newcastle United great John Tudor has sadly passed away, aged 78.

Tudor had been battling dementia while living in America with his wife, Anne.

Tudor, born in Ilkeston in 1946, started his career at his hometown club before breaking into the Football League with Coventry City in 1966. The striker then had a spell at Sheffield United before making the step up to the first division with Newcastle United in 1971.

Tudor went on to make over 200 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 74 goals. His most prolific campaign came in the 1972-73 season as he scored 24 goals in 48 appearances, forming a strong partnership with Magpies legend Malcolm Macdonald in attack.

Two more solid scoring seasons followed for Tudor with 14 goals as Newcastle finished FA Cup runners-up to Liverpool in the 1973-74 campaign. The Magpies also won the now defunct Texaco Cup that season as well as the following season, where Tudor scored a further 18 goals.

The appointment of Gordon Lee as manager saw Tudor lose his place in the side before he eventually joined Stoke City in 1976. After one season at Stoke, Tudor moved to Gent in Belgium for two seasons.

Since his retirement, Tudor moved to Minnesota to help promote football in the United States.

Following the news of Tudor’s passing, the tributes have already starting pouring in on social media.

Newcastle DJ Mick Edmondson wrote: “RIP Newcastle United Great John Tudor. So sad to hear the news of this wonderful man’s passing. John was a friend of The Back Page & our thoughts are with his lovely wife Anne, family & friends.”

On fan added: “Very sad. Loved him back in the day. He was a master of the diving header. Rest in Peace.”

Another supporter wrote: “Watched him on many occasions great gut RIP John great servant and gentleman.”

Newcastle United journalist and Tudor’s friend, John Gibson wrote in The Chronicle: “The news that Tudor has died aged 78 hits all who treasured him like a hammer blow even though we all were fully aware of a declining path.

“Tudor was an often underrated player of intelligence for United who never let ego get in his way. The footballer's footballer.”

Newcastle United pay tribute to John Tudor

Newcastle also released a club statement paying tribute to Tudor following his death.

It read: “Newcastle United are saddened to hear of the death of popular former player John Tudor at the age of 78.

“Best known for striking up a prolific partnership with Malcolm Macdonald - and for his terrace chant, 'Hallelujah, John Tudor' - the Ilkeston-born forward scored 72 goals in 219 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions.

“He was part of the team which reached the FA Cup final in 1974 and also lifted the Anglo-Italian Cup and the Texaco Cup during his time on Tyneside.

“Joining United in 1971 after spells with his hometown club, Ilkeston Town, Coventry City and Sheffield United, his aerial power and unselfishness made him an ideal foil for Macdonald.

“He was a regular until suffering a knee ligament injury, then a change in manager and the arrival of Alan Gowling led to his transfer to Stoke City.

“Retiring from the professional game due to his persistent knee problem, Tudor later returned to the North East when he became a publican in Bedlington at the Millfield Inn for a spell before moving back to his native Ilkeston.

“The club's thoughts are with John's family and friends at this difficult time.”