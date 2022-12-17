Former Newcastle United striker signed by Rafa Benitez has contract terminated by Premier League club

Rondon – who had a successful loan at St James’s Park in the 2018/19 season – has made just three starts since Frank Lampard took charge in January, despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured.

Rondon, signed by former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez last year, made a total of 31 appearances, but only scored three goals for the club. Rondon will become a free agent on January 1.

An Everton statement read: “Salomon Rondon will leave Everton on 1 January 2023 after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract. The 33-year-old’s deal was initially due to end at the end of June 2023. Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future.”

Rondon scored 12 goals for United in all competition for United during a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

