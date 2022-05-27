M cEntee, 21, has been signed by League Two outfit Walsall on a two-year deal.

The defender spent last season on-loan with Greenock Morton in Scotland alongside Magpies teammate Tom Allan, who was also released by the club yesterday.

“I’m buzzing and I’m looking forward to getting started,” McEntee said after being announced as a Walsall player.

“The gaffer came to my agent and said he was interested so I spoke to my family and all the people in my close circle and we decided Walsall was the right fit for me."

“I’m a right-footed centre-back, I like to drive out with the ball, I’m comfortable on the ball, I’m quite physical and I enjoy a tackle as well.

“I want to integrate and show what I’m about. Hopefully I will help out the team on the pitch.”

Saddlers head coach Michael Flynn also revealed his delight in adding McEntee to his squad:

Former Newcastle United youngster Oisin McEntee has signed for League Two Walsall (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“We’re delighted to add Oisin to the squad,” he said. “He has come through at Newcastle and he’s already played men’s football up in Scotland.

“He’s a Republic of Ireland Under 21 international, good on the ball and he will come in and fit the way that I want to play building from the back.

“He’s the right age, hungry and hopefully he has a good career ahead of him.”