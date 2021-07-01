Former Norwich City trialist 'set' to train with Newcastle United as Manchester United and Arsenal eye ex-Toon full-back

The former Burnley youngster is due to train with the Magpies and Portuguese side Braga this summer before deciding his next move.

However, according to All Nigeria Soccer, the 19-year-old will also train with Coventry next week with a view to being offered a contract.

Chima grew up in North London and went on trial at the likes of Norwich City Coventry and Luton Town before being snapped up by Burnley.

Former Newcastle United youngster James Tavernier has reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He left Turf Moor at the end of the 2019/20 season but looks set to secure a new club in the coming months with Tyneside a potential destination.

Manchester United ‘among’ clubs keen on ex-Magpies youngster

Manchester United are among four Premier League clubs interested in signing former Newcastle full-back James Tavernier, according to 90 min.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks on Tyneside but made just 10 first-team appearances after spending the majority of his time out on loan.

Since arriving at Rangers in 2015, Tavernier has played a major role in the Scottish side’s rise to the top, appearing almost 300 times.

He captained the Gers to the title last season – scoring a magnificent 19 goals and providing 16 assists from right-back.

His form has reportedly attracted the attention of Man United, Arsenal, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tavernier signed a new three-year deal at Ibrox in April but it is claimed one of those clubs could test the Glasgow giants’ resolve.

