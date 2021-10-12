Former Rangers striker backs Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard for Newcastle United manager's job, says Antonio Conte "ain't happening"

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is one of a number of high profile names being linked with replacing Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager

A number of high profile names have entered the discussion since United’s Saudi Arabia-backed takeover last week, including former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus head coach Antonio Conte.

However, former Rangers striker and TalkSport pundit Ally McCoist says Conte taking the job at St James’ Park “ain’t happening” and that Newcastle should target a young coach like current Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to Laura Woods on the TalkSport Breakfast Show, McCoist said: “There's absolutely no chance of Newcastle transforming into a Champions League challenging side in 12 months.

"It's the Newcastle job, not the Real Madrid job"

"Forget that happening, they're not going to get the top players and the top manager.

"It's like anything else, you can have all the money in the world but things take time so they'll go about it the right way.

"I don't have a problem with them going to get a young coach like Frank Lampard.”

When asked by Woods if Lampard or Gerrard were good enough for the job considering the more illustrious names being linked, McCoist said they absolutely were.

"100 percent I think Frank Lampard is good enough for the Newcastle job.

"Absolutely, of course he (Gerrard) is good enough, it's the Newcastle job we're talking about, not the Real Madrid job.

"Everybody calm down, it's Newcastle who have got a few quid to spend, they're not instantly going to become PSG.

"Give it a bit of time, going about it the right way is not spending £500m in the first window and getting the best manager available, there's lots of work needing done."

While current Newcastle manager Steve Bruce still holds the position at St James’ Park, the 60-year old is expected to be relieved of his duties in the near future, possibly before Sunday’s match with Tottenham Hotspur.