THIS former Real Madrid midfielder has revealed he turned down Newcastle United move

Former Real Madrid, Celtic and Everton midfielder Thomas Gravesen has revealed he turned down the chance to join Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 07:00 am
Updated 12 hours ago
COMMERCE CITY, CO - JULY 19: David Beckham of the Los Angeles Galaxy has a word with former Real Madrid teammate Thomas Gravesen of Glasgow Celtic FC before awarding the U-17 MLS Youth Cup trophy to captain of D.C. United Chris Jumalon (not in picture) at the half of the 2007 Sierra Mist MLS All-Star Game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on July 19, 2007 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

In the summer of 2006 the Denmark international’s time at the Bernabeu was up and he was told to find another club.

Then manager Glenn Roeder, fresh from getting United back into Europe, was keen to sign the tough-tackling midfielder.

But the player opted for a move north of the border, instead of a stint on Tyneside.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Gravesen said: “Newcastle was very close. It was either them or Celtic. My time at Celtic was great – I loved every minute of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Fabio Capello was appointed (at Real Madrid) and was honest enough to tell me straight away – ‘listen, I won’t use you here. I want to use a different player in your position.

“I always liked it when people said that to my face.”