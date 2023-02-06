News you can trust since 1849
Former Sunderland captain sends Anthony Gordon three-word message after Newcastle United debut

Anthony Gordon made a bright start to his Newcastle United career with a positive substitute performance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 10:57am

Gordon played the final 21 minutes of the match after replacing Allan Saint-Maximin but wasn't able to help Newcastle find a winner after Callum Wilson’s early strike was cancelled out by Lucas Paqueta in the first half.

The 21-year-old winger caught the eye with a high-energy cameo display following his £40million arrival from Everton during the January transfer window.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
And after making his Magpies debut, Gordon took to social media to post: "Not the result we were after but loved my debut!! Focused on the next one.”

Former Sunderland captain, current Wigan Athletic midfielder and fellow Merseysider Max Power responded to Gordon’s post, stating: “Great debut mate (clap emoji, blue heart emoji).”

Gordon will be pushing for a start for the upcoming Premier League trip to Bournemouth this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

