Gordon played the final 21 minutes of the match after replacing Allan Saint-Maximin but wasn't able to help Newcastle find a winner after Callum Wilson’s early strike was cancelled out by Lucas Paqueta in the first half.

The 21-year-old winger caught the eye with a high-energy cameo display following his £40million arrival from Everton during the January transfer window.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

And after making his Magpies debut, Gordon took to social media to post: "Not the result we were after but loved my debut!! Focused on the next one.”

Former Sunderland captain, current Wigan Athletic midfielder and fellow Merseysider Max Power responded to Gordon’s post, stating: “Great debut mate (clap emoji, blue heart emoji).”