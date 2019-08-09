Former Sunderland striker compares Andy Carroll to another ex-Newcastle United frontline hero

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is one of the most exciting strikers in English football – that’s the view of former Scotland and Rangers legend Ally McCoist.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 16:45
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Andrew Carroll of Newcastle United second from left celabrates scoring during the Coca Cola Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Newcastle United, at Home Park on April 19, 2010 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the ex-Sunderland man believes Steve Bruce has got a bargain, after the 30-year-old penned a one-year, deadline day deal.

And McCoist has even drawn comparisons with one of his former teammates – another injury-hit striker with a bolt of left foot, and a beast in the air.

“When he is fully fit he is one of the most exciting strikers, like a Duncan Ferguson was,” said McCoist.

“He is almost unplayable, physical, strong, scores wonderful goals.

“I just hope he gets fit and stays fit - what an exciting player for the fans.”

On Carroll’s move back ‘home’ after eight years away, McCoist continued: “I love that.

“I like that he's away back to the Toon. If they can get him fit it is a real boost.”