Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent urges former manager Steve Bruce to steer well clear of Newcastle United job
Darren Bent has urged his former boss Steve Bruce to steer well clear of the vacant Newcastle United post.
The 58-year-old is expected to be named as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park today – but Bent thinks Bruce is making a big mistake walking away from his ‘settled’ job at Sheffield Wednesday.
Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He’s in a stable situation. This season I think they’ll (Wednesday) be up there challenging, they’ve got a brilliant fanbase, got some good players and they’ll be in contention for promotion. Who knows, the opportunity might come around again.
“I think he’s a good manager, I just worry for Steve Bruce that considering he’s only been at Sheffield Wednesday for not even a year.
“I think he needs to get Sheffield Wednesday up there, do what he needs to do at a special club like Sheffield Wednesday, I’ve always liked them, but Newcastle at the moment are on uneven ground.
“I’d hate to see him go to Newcastle.
“He’d get off to a bit of a rocky start, the fans would be on his back, then they start bringing in the Mackem connection and then all of a sudden it doesn’t last. If I was Steve Bruce I’d say ‘Thank you very much’ but stay at Sheffield Wednesday.”
Former England striker Bent was managed by Bruce during his two-year spell at the Stadium of Light between 2009 and 2011.