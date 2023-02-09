The 19-year-old joined Newcastle’s Under-21s side on a free transfer in October following his release from West Ham in the summer. The former England Under-17 international has been a regular for The Magpies’ second string side since a successful trial saw him handed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Diallo was pictured in first-team training at Newcastle’s new-look Darsley Park training centre alongside new signings Anthony Gordon and another former West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby. Under-21s players Jamie and Lewis Miley also trained with the first-team ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth (5:30pm kick-off).

Diallo is one of several teenage signings The Magpies have made so far this season as he followed Alex Murphy, Jordan Hackett, Charlie McArthur and Jude Smith through the door prior to Garang Kuol’s arrival in January.

Amadou Diallo of West Ham United is tackled by Thomas Sparrow of Stoke City during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23 and Stoke City U23 at London Stadium on February 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Following his arrival at Newcastle in October, the left-winger told the club website: "Firstly, I want to say thank you to the club for giving me an opportunity to become a Newcastle player. I'm very delighted to be here and will be looking forward to playing and helping the team.

"From day one, the players and staff were good to me and helped me settle in quickly so that made everything else easier.