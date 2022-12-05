Newcastle’s home matches against West Ham United, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion as well as the away match at AFC Bournemouth in February have all been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports and BT Sport.

All four matches will take place on the originally scheduled dates but have had their kick-off times rearranged as a result of the television picks. The Magpies will host West Ham on Saturday, February 4 with the kick-off time moved back from 3pm to 5:30pm for live Sky Sports broadcast.

Newcastle’s trip to Bournemouth the following Saturday, February 11 has also been pushed back to 5:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports. One week later, Eddie Howe’s side will host Liverpool live on Sky Sports once again with the February 18 kick-off moved to 5:30pm.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes celebrates to the Mobile Television camera after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on April 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

United will complete a month of live Saturday television showings against Brighton on February 25 with kick-off brought forward to 12:30pm as a result of BT Sports’ live coverage.

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table with the season currently paused due to the World Cup in Qatar. The Magpies also have several other matches already picked for live broadcast.

Their Boxing Day clash at Leicester City (3pm kick-off) will be shown live on Amazon Prime while the trip to Arsenal on January 3 (7:45pm kick-off), hosting of Fulham on January 15 (2pm kick-off) and visit to Crystal Palace on January 23 (5:30pm kick-off) will all be shown on Sky Sports.

The FA Cup third round match at Sheffield Wednesday on January 7 will also be broadcast live on BBC One (6pm kick-off).

This means each of the first eight of Newcastle's currently scheduled matches to take place in 2023 will all be broadcast live in the UK.

