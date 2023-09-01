Four transfer deals Newcastle United could complete on deadline day - and five they won’t - gallery
It’s transfer deadline day and Newcastle United still have some business to conclude.
After making five summer signings in Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, Newcastle are unlikely to make any further first-team additions before the 11pm deadline. But there is still plenty to keep an eye on in terms of outgoings.
The club are still actively looking to loan out a number of players while others have attracted some interest from elsewhere.
So far this summer, Newcastle have sold Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest, Karl Darlow to Leeds United and Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli. Ahead of deadline day, a total of 10 players have departed the club on loan.
Ryan Fraser (Southampton), Harrison Ashby (Swansea City), Jamal Lewis (Watford), Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord) and Garang Kuol (Volendam) are the most notable loan departures. Youngsters Matthew Bondswell (Newport County), Kell Watts (Wigan Athletic), Max Thompson (Northampton Town), Jay Turner-Cooke (St Johnstone) and Cameron Ferguson (Forfar Athletic) have also confirmed temporary exits with more likely to follow.
Following Friday’s 11pm deadline, Newcastle will only be able to sign free agents until the transfer window opens again in January. But with the likes of the Saudi Pro League transfer window still open for another week, Premier League clubs will have to remain wary of having some of their top talents picked off.
Here are some transfer deals that could be done involving Newcastle United this deadline day and some rumoured moves that are highly unlikely to happen...