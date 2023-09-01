After making five summer signings in Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, Newcastle are unlikely to make any further first-team additions before the 11pm deadline. But there is still plenty to keep an eye on in terms of outgoings.

The club are still actively looking to loan out a number of players while others have attracted some interest from elsewhere.

So far this summer, Newcastle have sold Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest, Karl Darlow to Leeds United and Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli. Ahead of deadline day, a total of 10 players have departed the club on loan.

Ryan Fraser (Southampton), Harrison Ashby (Swansea City), Jamal Lewis (Watford), Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord) and Garang Kuol (Volendam) are the most notable loan departures. Youngsters Matthew Bondswell (Newport County), Kell Watts (Wigan Athletic), Max Thompson (Northampton Town), Jay Turner-Cooke (St Johnstone) and Cameron Ferguson (Forfar Athletic) have also confirmed temporary exits with more likely to follow.

Following Friday’s 11pm deadline, Newcastle will only be able to sign free agents until the transfer window opens again in January. But with the likes of the Saudi Pro League transfer window still open for another week, Premier League clubs will have to remain wary of having some of their top talents picked off.

Here are some transfer deals that could be done involving Newcastle United this deadline day and some rumoured moves that are highly unlikely to happen...

1 . Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) Inter Milan youth winger Kevin Zefi has been in talks regarding a move to Newcastle United. A deal is yet to be confirmed but could still be announced before Friday’s 11pm deadline. If confirmed, the Republic of Ireland youth international would join up with the club’s academy side. Photo Sales

2 . Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) Hayden looked set to join Luton Town on loan only for the deal to fall through at the last minute. He is not involved with Newcastle’s first team and will need to find a new club before Friday’s 11pm deadline or risk another extended period without playing competitive football. Photo Sales

3 . Jeff Hendrick Hendrick is another midfielder who has been deemed surplus to requirements and has attracted plenty of loan interest from the Championship. Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion have all been linked with a move, as have Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. The Republic of Ireland international has spent the past season and a half on loan in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers and Reading. He is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season. Photo Sales