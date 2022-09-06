The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker arrived in England on Tuesday night to complete a Premier League return after five years away.

Costa boasts an impressive record in the English top flight with 52 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017. But the 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.

Atletico Mineiro's Diego Costa reacts during the first leg football match of the 2021 Brazil Cup final against Athletico Paranaense at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, on December 12, 2021. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after his release, Newcastle United were urged to sign Costa on a free as Eddie Howe looked to bolster his attacking options with Callum Wilson out injured.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider at the time: “If I was Newcastle I’d take him tomorrow

“He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level. He has got an edge to him as well. He’s a fighter. That edge could get Newcastle out of trouble.

“Draws are no good for them at the moment. They need to win football matches and Costa is a match-winner.”

The Magpies refrained from making a move for the former Brazil and Spain international, instead signing strikers Chris Wood in January and Alexander Isak in the summer.