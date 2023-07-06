‘Free agent’ signs Arsenal contract after Newcastle United attempt late swoop

The 23-year-old winger was technically a free agent after his contract at Arsenal expired on June 30. He didn’t start a single Premier League match for The Gunners in 2022-23 but still managed three goals and two assists in 11 appearances from the bench.

Despite rejecting an initial contract offer from Arsenal, Nelson has reportedly agreed a new four-year deal at the club. Newcastle and AC Milan both held an interest in the winger with Football Transfers reported that The Magpies made contact with the player’s representatives in an attempt to snap the player up on a free transfer.

But Arsenal responded with an improved offer to tie down the former England Under-21 international.

Nelson has made 66 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since making his debut at 17, scoring seven goals.

And the wide areas are one of many positions The Magpies will be keen to explore this summer with Allan Saint-Maximin’s future uncertain and Ryan Fraser set to leave the club after being frozen out of the first-team set-up by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have confirmed two signings so far this transfer window with 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh joining from Odense before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 campaign and Sandro Tonali joining from AC Milan this week for an Italian record £52million fee.

