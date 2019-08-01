French club Amiens have already made plans for life without Newcastle United target Emil Krafth
Amiens have already made plans for life without Newcastle United target Emil Krafth, according to coach Luka Elsner.
Speaking to le11amienois.fr Elsner discussed the prospect of losing the Sweden international, who has been subject to a bid of more than £4million by the Magpies this summer.
And, having secured a deal for former PSG defender Christophe Jallet, Elsner is relaxed about Krafth’s possible departure to the Premier League.
He said: “Emil is a great professional.
"There are no worries about him and his ability to handle events. For my part, I know there are things going on behind the scenes.
"We are a development club, which will inevitably have to deal with this kind of situation.
"The fact that players are being wooed is not a problem in itself. Going forward, solutions have been planned in case of departures and I think we are well equipped to face all possible events."