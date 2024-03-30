Newcastle United came from behind on Saturday afternoon as they claimed a 4-3 win over West Ham United in the most dramatic way possible. Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes each bagged a brace on the day with the latter's 90th minute effort being enough to secure an unlikely win.

The win keeps the Magpies hopes of qualifying for Europe next season alive and Eddie Howe's side will be keen to kick on over the final nine games of the campaign, ahead of what could be a key summer. With summer in mind, here's a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Ashworth saga rumbles on

Manchester United are still pushing ahead with their attempts to prise Dan Ashworth away from Newcastle and make him their new sporting director. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims, via CaughtOffside, that the two clubs remain in talks over a deal for Ashworth's services.

Man United appear dead set taking him to Old Trafford while Newcastle are still reluctant to lose the man they took from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022. Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies after showing interest in leaving the club.

The 53-year-old has spent two years with Newcastle and helped the club achieve Champions League status last season.

Newcastle learn price tag

Newcastle can expect to pay a transfer fee of £21.4m should they make a move for Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek this summer, according to the player's former coach Omer Faruk Uzuner. Eddie Howe's side are one of several high profile teams said to be looking at the Turkey international, who has made 42 appearances for his club this season, with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolves also linked by HITC.

The midfielder is expected to move on this summer and it seems Uzuner, who coached Yuksek at Golcukspor, has high expectations.