As Fabian Schar returned to training following his concussion, 19-year-old midfielder James Huntley was called-up from the Under-21s squad to train with the Newcastle first-team. But there was one notable absence from the club’s training gallery with £40million January signing not spotted at Darsley Park.

No injury was reported for Gordon following last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in which he was handed his full Magpies debut. Head coach Eddie Howe will provide further updates on the fitness of his squad during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Newcastle United training ground, Darsley Park.

Huntley has been a regular for Newcastle's Under-21s side this season and was called-up to train with the senior squad for the first time this week. He was also part of a training team alongside Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Paul Dummett.

Howe has regularly called-up youngsters to train with the first-team this season with the likes of Lewis Miley and Jamie Miley recently training at Darsley Park. The Magpies boss wants to train with two full 11s worth of players so regularly dips into the Under-21s squad in order to boost numbers if senior players are unavailable.

