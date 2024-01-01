Wilson misses the match with a calf issue while Trippier is out with a groin problem. Both players finished the 3-1 defeat against Forest on Boxing Day.

"In the last game they both picked up injuries, I don't think they're too serious," Howe told Sky Sports. "Thankfully January is not as busy as December was but we'll wait and see how long they're going to be out for.

"We haven't really been training. We have had to protect the players we've had who were fit and available. Hopefully, we can now get back to ourselves and we need to start well because the atmosphere will be red hot."

Newcastle have lost six of their last seven matches and have lost their last five in a row against Liverpool in the Premier League. Howe has lost each of his last 11 meetings against Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Magpies boss will be hoping to have Trippier and Wilson back available for Saturday's FA Cup third round clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light (12:45pm kick-off).