Fresh Newcastle United injury blow means 16 out and six doubts ahead of AC Milan Champions League clash

Newcastle United v AC Milan: Both Eddie Howe and Stefano Pioli have a few selection issues to deal with ahead of their crucial Champions League meeting.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 18:09 GMT

Newcastle United face AC Milan in a crucial Champions League clash at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The Magpies simply must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages for the very first time, but Eddie Howe’s side go into the game on the back of two heavy Premier League defeats to Everton and Spurs.

Stefano Pioli’s side also need to win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying from the group and Pioli, much like his opposite number, has a fair few injury concerns to deal with ahead of the game.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Champions League clash between Newcastle United and AC Milan:

The Denmark international trained separately from the first-team squad on Sunday as he continues his recovery from injury.

1. Simon Kjaer - doubt

Thiaw suffered a hamstring injury during Milan’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund last month, with the injury described as a ‘serious’ one. The defender won’t feature against the Magpies.

2. Malick Thiaw - out

Kalulu has undergone surgery on a leg injury and will be missing until the new year.

3. Pierre Kalulu - out

Caldara suffered an ankle injury back in September and has not featured since then. He could be back in action soon, however, the game at St James’ Park will come too early for him.

4. Mattia Caldara - out

