Roma have entered the race to snatch Bournemouth sporting director Richard Hughes, according to reports. Newcastle United were rumoured to be targeting the Cherries’ chief as a plan B to Dan Ashworth at the back end of last year. At the time, the Toon director had not yet signalled his intention to leave the club.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave, with Manchester United his next destination. The Red Devils must wait until 2026 before he can formally start working unless they stump up £20million or negotiate a lesser compensation package.

That leaves the Magpies on their hunt for a replacement less than two years after Ashworth’s arrival. Bournemouth supremo Hughes - in the role for a decade - has been touted as a possible candidate.

The 44-year-old knows Howe well as he spent 11 years with the Cherries as a player before moving into the boardroom. Hughes may lack the mystique of a more established name but he would be on the same page as the manager from the get-go.

Newcastle have Howe’s nephew, Andy, working in the scouting department, with Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie also in the playing squad. But the Magpies could be set to face a challenge from Roma should they make a move.