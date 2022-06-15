Newcastle United remain in limbo regarding Hugo Ekitike and Sven Botman deals

Newcastle were hopeful of securing their second major summer signing this week with Reims striker Hugo Ekitike and Lille defender Sven Botman top transfer priorities.

But The Mail Online’s Craig Hope has reported that both deals ‘remain stuck’ with Ekitike’s agent holding out amid interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Dean Henderson of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 22, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A fee to bring the 19-year-old forward to Newcastle has been agreed with Reims but the player’s representatives appear to be causing a delay.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are growing increasingly frustrated in their pursuit of Botman with Lille now holding out for €40million for the centre-back. Serie A champions AC Milan also remain interested in the 22-year-old.

Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca and Chelsea’s Armando Broja are being viewed as potential striking alternatives to Ekitike.

Should Newcastle fail to secure Botman’s signature, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and AFC Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly have been rumoured as potential targets. But with City demanding £50million for Ake and Bournemouth promoted to the Premier League, Newcastle could struggle to complete deals for either.

Nottingham Forest open talks to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, previously linked with a move to Newcastle United, is in talks to sign for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Forest are looking to take the 25-year-old on loan with an option to buy of around £20million.

Reports earlier in the summer claimed that a deal to bring Henderson to Newcastle was ‘99-per-cent done’ but sources on Tyneside quickly rubbished the claims.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe remains in the market for a goalkeeper this summer as he aims to provide further competition for Martin Dubravka.

Neil Warnock names Newcastle United defender in dream Premier League XI

Former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has named Newcastle United defender Dan Burn in his dream Premier League XI.

The now retired 73-year-old named a starting line-up and bench consisting of current Premier League players with no budgetary constraints.

And United’s £13million January signing made the cut for the starting line-up alongside Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence.

Explaining his decision, Warnock told The Mirror: “With Dan Burn, I just wanted an English centre-half. Somebody who can defend, a left-footer, somebody who talks well and would work well with Van Dijk.

“The other option was maybe Ben White. He's better on the ball than Burn but Burn is a better defender, so I went with him. I nearly went with Antonio Rudiger but I opted for Burn.”

Warnock’s dream XI: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Mo Salah (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur).