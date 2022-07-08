The new Premier League season kicks off in under a month as Eddie Howe continues to make moves at St James’ Park.

The summer transfer window continues to prove exciting for supporters of all 20 Premier League clubs with several big deals still to be done.

Newcastle United and Liverpool are both interested in signing a Real Madrid midfielder this summer and Brighton have yet to receive an offer from Manchester City for their £50m valued Spanish international defender.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘close’ to securing a loan deal for a Barcelona defender and a Wolves attacker is also heading out on loan just two years avter a £35 million move to Molineux.

Arsenal are plotting a £6m move for a Benfica full back and Fulham have submitted a second bid for a West Ham United defender.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are reportedly prepared to make a club record bid for a striker in a move that could take their overall summer spending to £120 million while Chelsea are still ‘favourites’ to sign a £55m valued Whites’ winger despite the player preferring a move to Barcelona.

Finally, Manchester United will reportedly ‘listen to offers’ for Cristiano Ronaldo with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Serie A side Napoli the current frontrunners.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Silva set for Belgian loan Wolves forward Fabio Silva is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan, two years after moving to Molineux in a £35 million deal (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. United will listen to Ronaldo offers Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with Chelsea and Napoli the two clubs currently leading the race (Sky Sports News) Photo Sales

3. Lenglet set for Spurs loan Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan deal (Evening Standard) Photo Sales

4. Fulham chasing Diop Fulham have made two offers for West Ham defender Issa Diop with an initial offer of £10m plus add-ons rejected and a new bid of £12million plus £8m in add-ons now put forward (Daily Mail) Photo Sales