Eddie Howe’s side continue their pre-season preparations with the new Premier League campaign just weeks away from kicking off.

The 2022/23 seasons in English football’s top flight is just over a fortnight away from getting underway as clubs continue to build their squads in the summer window.

Newcastle United are said to be to be ‘tracking’ a Red Bull Salzburg striker and the Magpies have also have had an £18 million bid for a Leeds United winger rejected.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s hopes of securing a promising starlet on a new deal are unlikely with the teenager keen on a move to Barcelona and AC Milan are understood to be interested in signing a Tottenham Hotspur defender this summer.

Barcelona are apparently set to bid for a Chelsea transfer target despite being unable to match the Blues’ £55m bid and West Ham remain interested in a Blackburn Rovers striker with a Burnley attacker said to be another option.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in talks over an ‘audacious’ move for a Austrian international star who has previously been linked with Arsenal while Manchester United and Chelsea are racing to sign a Bayern Munich defender.

Finally, Leicester City have enquired about the possibility of signing a PSV Eindhoven midfielder.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Man U and Chelsea race to sign Pavard Manchester United and Chelsea are in a transfer battle to sign Bayern Munich's World Cup winning defender Benjamin Pavard (The Sun)

2. Villa and Leicester chase Sangare Aston Villa and Leicester City have enquired about signing PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare (Football Insider)

3. Chukwuemeka not interested in new Villa deal Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has no interest in signing a new deal at Villa Park, with Barcelona interested in the 18-year-old (Sky Sports)

4. Milan interested in Tanganga AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga with Spurs director Fabio Paratici having met with AC Milan board (Fabrizio Romano)