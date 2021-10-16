Ever since the Newcastle United takeover was complete, rumours, speculation and gossip about who they might be on the move to St James’s Park has been rife.

Whilst there has been a lot of noise surrounding the club, including about the future of boss Steve Bruce, it is clear that the new owners are prepared to take a slow and methodical approach to ensuring they get things right at St James’s Park.

One of the very first things that needs to be addressed at Newcastle is the desperate need for them to remain a Premier League club.

Reports have suggested that the new consortium will do this by buying proven Premier League talent in a bid to keep the club, who currently sit in 19th position, in the division.

But who could these additions be? As we all know, January is a notoriously difficult time to get transfers completed.

We also know that right now, Newcastle are not in a position to attract superstars to up-sticks and move to the north east.

However, here, we have listed one player from each Premier League club that Newcastle could, and possibly should, target in January or in summer to improve their current squad.

Have we got too carried away? Have we missed anyone out that you think Newcastle should be targeting?

If so, please follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know what you think:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Arsenal - Kieran Tierney Tierney has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers since his move from Celtic, but he often goes unnoticed when compared to some of The Gunners’ attacking talents. Tierney can play in the centre or on the left of defence and is a natural leader. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Aston Villa - Matty Cash Aston Villa have many star names and have spent heavily in the last few transfer windows. One of their more astute purchases was Cash from Nottingham Forest and at only 24 years-old, the full-back has plenty of time to continue his development into one of the country’s very best all-round defenders. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Brentford - Ivan Toney Everyone knows Toney’s quality. Since leaving Newcastle, the striker has been pretty much unplayable wherever he goes. With no disrespect to Brentford, Toney’s future probably lies at a ‘bigger’ club and with unfinished business at St James’s Park, this transfer seems to make sense. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Brighton and Hove Albion - Tariq Lamptey Lamptey's career highlight to date came at St James’s Park in September last year where he absolutely dominated the right-side, so much so that Allan Saint-Maximin had to be shifted away from the right-back in order to get any joy. Lamptey has struggled with injuries since then, however, he has already shown what a talent he is at Premier League level. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales