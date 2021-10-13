As the Premier League slowly adapt to life post-pandemic, plenty of clubs saw their finances hit last season.

Many were unable to spend heavily this summer, however, this didn’t stop some of the ‘big boys’ spending lavishly.

And with Newcastle United’s takeover now complete, attention will turn to their Financial Fair Play restrictions and the amount of money they are able to spend on transfers going forward.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan revealed on talkSport that he does not believe FFP will be an issue for Newcastle however, saying:

"In the Premier League you’re allowed to carry £105 million with the losses over three years. Newcastle have been profitable for as long as Mike Ashley can remember, so they’re carrying in gains. They won’t find themselves in a loss position for some time.

Jordan continued: “If they build that club and their revenues go up at the same time, and they’ve also got gains, they’ve got a real run at spending money if they want to.”

As mentioned, Newcastle have not spent huge sums of money on transfers during Mike Ashley’s reign, but where does their net spend on transfers rank compared to the rest of the Premier League since their promotion five years ago?

Here, we have listed the net spend of every Premier League side from which side have spent the least, to the side that has the highest net spend on transfers over the past five seasons.

1. Brentford Total net spend: -£50.41m Highest season net spend: £33.48m (2021/22) Lowest season net spend: -£49.23m (2020/21)

2. Norwich City Total net spend: -£42.31m Highest season net spend: £24.98m (2020/21) Lowest season net spend: -£28.93m (2018/19)

3. Watford Total net spend: £10.22m Highest season net spend: £49.19m (2017/18) Lowest season net spend: -£45.54m (2020/21)

4. Southampton Total net spend: £24.29m Highest season net spend: £32.54m (2018/19) Lowest season net spend: -£33.39m (2017/18)