January is expected to be a hugely busy time at St James’s Park, but also a very potentially exciting one for Newcastle United supporters.

Newcastle know that additions are desperately needed in order to survive in the Premier League this season and, for once, they have the resources and the willingness to do just this.

In the world of transfers, you can often get bogged down by the volume of players linked with your team and so here, we offer a little respite and fun.

We have used the game Football Manager to see who they believe are the most likely players to join the Magpies this month.

To do so, we simulated three January transfer windows and listed every player that joined Newcastle United.

Would you like to see any of these join this month?

1. Simulation One - Sidnei The first transfer made by Eddie Howe in this simulation was to bring in Brazilian centre-back Sidnei to strengthen the defence. This was something the 32-year-old did expertly as the Magpies qualified for European football. Photo: JOSE JORDAN Photo Sales

2. Yussuf Poulsen United’s first big move in January came with the purchase of Yussuf Poulsen from RB Leipzig for a staggering £59m. The Danish striker finished the campaign with eight goals. Photo: Martin Rose Photo Sales

3. Malachi Fagan-Walcott The first of a triple raid on Spurs, Fagan-Walcott joined in a £130k deal - one that clearly had eyes on the future. Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

4. Matt Doherty Doherty was a bit-part player under Antonio Conte and was allowed to leave north London to join Newcastle for a fee of £22.5m. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales