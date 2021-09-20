Newcastle United’s summer business saw a flurry of outgoings early in the summer and despite being linked with their fair-share of players, very little activity occurred as the window shut on deadline day.

Five senior players departed Tyneside this summer permanently whilst seven others left St James’s Park on-loan to search for regular first-team football.

There were also a handful of former-academy prospects who, for one reason or another, failed to make the grade at Newcastle and were released this summer.

Here, we take you through the players who left Newcastle United this summer to see where they are now and how they are getting on at their new clubs, or not in some cases.

Christian Atsu - Al-Raed Atsu left Newcastle this summer after spending just shy of five-years on Tyneside. He played just shy of half-an-hour on his only appearance for Saudi Premier League side Al-Raed last weekend.

Yoshinori Muto - Vissel Kobe After failing to nail down a starting-spot at St James's Park, Muto was released by Newcastle this summer, before signing up with Vissel Kobe in Japan. He has started the season in good form too with three assists in his first four games.

Florian Lejeune - Alaves Lejeune played every minute of Alaves' first three La Liga games this season, however, he has been unable to help the team off the bottom of the table. A 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid was followed by defeats to Mallorca and Valencia. Lejeune was not in the squad for their defeat to Osasuna this weekend.

Andy Carroll - free agent Newcastle released Carroll at the beginning of the summer and the 32 year-old is yet to land himself a new club. He had been linked with a move to Championship side Reading, but a deal has not materialised, yet.