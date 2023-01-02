Frustrated Newcastle United star praises ‘excellent’ thing Leeds player did at St James's Park
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar cut a frustrated figure following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United despite helping the side keep yet another clean sheet.
It was an 11th clean sheet of the season for Newcastle in all competitions as they continue to boast the best defensive record in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side have not conceded in any of their last five competitive games but it was at the other end where they struggled against Leeds.
The Magpies had 16 shots in the match but failed to find the net with Schar having two good opportunities himself in either half. After heading wide from Kieran Trippier’s corner in the first half, Schar was denied by Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.
United were made to rue the missed chances as Schar felt his side should have extended their six game winning streak.
“I had chances, I don’t know if they were our best chances,” said the Swiss defender. “We must have had ten big chances. You have to score goals when you create that many.
"But the ball did not want to go into the net. Even so we should have won the game. The second half the ball was in their half almost all the time.
"I like to score a few goals and I should have scored today especially the second chance which was an excellent save from their keeper.
"We are becoming a dangerous side from set pieces from Kieran’s delivery, we always think it is a good chance to score. We have scored quite a few from such situations.
“We could have played better or course. We rushed it a bit, lacked patience at certain times. And we were a little too direct when we could keep passing the ball.”
While Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table, a small consolation of Newcastle dropping points was that second place Manchester City also drew. But Schar admitted he isn’t interested in results elsewhere at this stage of the season.
“No not really, you can’t afford to do that,” he continued. “We only concentrate on ourselves. In the dressing room after we were all very disappointed.
"We knew we had missed an opportunity to win a game where we created lots of chances.”