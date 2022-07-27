Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Ramsey tipped for Magpies switch

Dean Saunders believes that Aaron Ramsey could be tempted by a move to Newcastle United this summer - although they aren’t his standout choice for the Welshman.

Former Newcastle United defender Kevin Mbabu has joined Fulham (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty images)

“Forest are the ones. A lot of people forget but Steve Cooper, he’s Welsh. He will know about Aaron and his availability.” Saunders told TalkSport. “He covers more ground than any other player.

“If Newcastle are interested too, I can see any player being interested in that.”

Ramsey spent the second half of last season on-loan at Rangers but missed the crucial penalty in their Europa League Final shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fulham confirm Mbabu capture

Fulham have confirmed the signing of former Newcastle United fullback Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg on a three-year deal.

Mbabu spent four years as a player on Tyneside but made just five senior appearances as he enjoyed loan spells at Rangers and Young Boys during that time - eventually joining the Swiss club on a permanent basis in 2017.

After joining Fulham, the 27-year-old said: "I'm happy to be here as a Fulham player.”

"It's a relief and now I can focus on my goals and the club's goals, and help the team to be successful. The first step is to stay in the Premier League, stay stable in the league and then why not aim for the top 10?"

Newcastle are set to come up against their former player at the beginning of October when the Magpies travel to Craven Cottage.

Wolves blow

Wolves have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the new campaign with news that Raul Jimenez is set to miss the opening month of action after picking up a knee injury.

According to the Telegraph, the striker could be absent for eight weeks, a period which includes Newcastle’s trip to face Wolves on Sunday, August 28 at Molineux.