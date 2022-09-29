Fulham handed fitness boost ahead of Newcastle United test as defender returns to first-team training

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has returned to first-team training after nearly a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Robinson sustained the injury during the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of September and missed international duty with the USA this past fortnight.

However, Robinson’s recent social media posts of him on the training pitch, captioned “Nice to be back on the pitch” show that the defender is raring to go and could be available to face Newcastle on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fulham remain ‘sweating’ over the fitness of talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic after the Serbian picked up a knock whilst away with his country.

The former Magpie has scored six goals in just seven Premier League games so far this season and will be hoping to notch for the first time against his old club.