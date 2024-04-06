Newcastle United head to London aiming to immediately bounce back from their 1-1 draw with Everton at St James’ Park on Tuesday night. Howe’s side were pegged back late on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late penalty to deny them all three points.

Today offers them another chance to strengthen their claim for European qualification when they face a Fulham side they have already beaten twice this season. A 3-0 win at St James’ Park in December was followed by a 2-0 triumph at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup in January.

However, the Magpies come into this game with a whole host of injury and suspension issues to contend with, whilst Marco Silva has very few, if any, problems to deal with. It is set to be another huge Premier League meeting on what could prove to be a pivotal period of the season for both teams.

Here, we take a look at the latest outs and doubts from both camps ahead of Fulham v Newcastle United:

1 . Miguel Almiron - out Almiron was a casualty against West Ham and was replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Paraguayan missed the game against Everton and is expected to have a few more weeks on the sidelines.

2 . Joelinton - out Joelinton has undergone surgery on his thigh injury and has been ruled-out of action until May.

3 . Nick Pope - out Pope dislocated his shoulder during the win over Manchester United in December. There is hope that he could be back in action later this month.