Fulham v Newcastle United injury news as seven OUT of FA Cup clash, plus seven doubts - photos

Newcastle United face Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage with both Eddie Howe and Marco Silva facing selection dilemmas.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

Newcastle United face yet more Premier League opposition in cup competitions this season when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Magpies are into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for the first time under Eddie Howe after defeating Sunderland in the previous round.

Howe, who has had plenty of injury issues to deal with this season, will likely name a full strength team for their trip to the capital, despite a tricky looking fixture against Aston Villa to come just three days later.

However, they will undoubtedly be without Joelinton after he picked up an injury at the Stadium of Light and could miss the rest of the season if he requires surgery. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham in the FA Cup.

The former Wolves man has an outside chance of facing Newcastle United. He has been sidelined for most of the season with a hamstring injury but could return to action in the near future.

Bassey is away on international duty with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations. His participation will be dependent on how far his country go in the tournament.

Bassey is away on international duty with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations. His participation will be dependent on how far his country go in the tournament.

Iwobi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations. His participation will be dependent on how far his country go in the tournament.

Iwobi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations. His participation will be dependent on how far his country go in the tournament.

Bassey is away on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. His participation will be dependent on how far his country go in the tournament.

Bassey is away on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. His participation will be dependent on how far his country go in the tournament.

