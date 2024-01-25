Newcastle United face yet more Premier League opposition in cup competitions this season when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Magpies are into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for the first time under Eddie Howe after defeating Sunderland in the previous round.

Howe, who has had plenty of injury issues to deal with this season, will likely name a full strength team for their trip to the capital, despite a tricky looking fixture against Aston Villa to come just three days later.

However, they will undoubtedly be without Joelinton after he picked up an injury at the Stadium of Light and has undergone surgery to fix the issue. Marco Silva also faces selection dilemmas of his own and will be without a trio of players due to their participation at the African Cup of Nations.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham in the FA Cup:

Adama Traore - doubt The former Wolves man has an outside chance of facing Newcastle United. He has been sidelined for most of the season with a hamstring injury but could return to action in the near future.

Calvin Bassey - out Bassey is away on international duty with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations and will not feature for Fulham at the weekend.

Alex Iwobi - out Iwobi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations and will not feature for Fulham at the weekend.