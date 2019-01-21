Future of Newcastle ace Elias Sorensen set to be decided today amid Blackpool and League One interest

Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen is set to seal a loan switch to League One side Blackpool.

The young Dane has recently signed a new deal at St James's Park, and a loan move is thought to be ideal next step in the striker's progression.

Sorensen has impressed for Ben Dawson's under-23 side this season, netting 21 times in all competitions.

Naturally, such form has alerted a number of potential suitors. Hartlepool United and Gateshead two of the clubs thought to be keen on a swoop for the 19-year-old, while several third tier clubs are also thought to be eyeing the striker.

But our sister title, the Blackpool Gazette, report that the Newcastle ace is set to join the Seasdiers on a half-season loan deal.

They claim that the deal is now set to be formalised after the youngster returned from a spell in Mexico with Denmark's under-21 squad.

While Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips would not name specific targets, he did confirm that the club are hopeful of securing a new recruit today.

“We’re hoping to do another one on Monday if we can," he admitted.

“We’ll just see what happens after that but it’s football – it’s never done until it’s done, so we’ll see.”

The move will be the first time Sorensen has departed St James's Park, and his spell at Bloomfield Road could see him face-off against local rivals Sunderland on February 12.