Gabby Agbonlahor deletes tweet after being embarrassed by what Newcastle did v Aston Villa

Gabriel Agbonlahor was made to eat his words as Newcastle United thrashed his former club Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’s Park

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago - 1 min read

A Callum Wilson brace either side of half-time followed by second half strikes from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron saw Newcastle stroll to a third straight league win.

Ahead of the match, Agbonlahor tweeted: “Come on Villa, nothing to fear against Newcastle! Let’s go!”

As it turned out, Villa had plenty to fear of Newcastle as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season so far.

Agbonlahor deleated his original tweet and posted in reference to the match: “Trust me to have to work at 5.30pm after this [crying emoji].”

The defeat leaves Villa 15th in the Premier League table with three wins from their opening 13 games.

