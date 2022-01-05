Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could look to bolster their front line with a move for Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa, according to a report from 90min.

The 25-year-old, also known as Gabigol, has hit 103 goals in 145 games during a successful stint with the Brazilian outfit, but is understood to be keen on seeking a fresh challenge in Europe this month.

The Magpies are said to have held preliminary talks over a possible January transfer, with Eddie Howe interested in recruiting at least one forward this month, and it is claimed that Barbosa is open to the prospect of moving to the north east - even in spite of the Toon Army’s ongoing relegation battle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Magpies’ reported interest...

Player’s stance

It is understood that Barbosa is open on sealing a move to Newcastle United, and is unbothered by the club’s ongoing relegation battle.

90min report that the Brazilian is keen on a return to Europe after a previous spell with Inter Milan, and it is understood that a transfer to the Premier League would be his preference.

His current side, Flamengo, had been hopeful of keeping Gabigol after appointing new boss Paulo Sousa to the dugout, but it is seemingly becoming increasingly clear that the player is eager to test himself with a move abroad this month.

West Ham and Wolves join race

Alongside Newcastle United, West Ham have been repeatedly linked with a move for Barbosa in recent weeks, and had been widely accepted as the Magpies main competitors for his signature.

A fresh update from the Daily Mail, however, suggests that Hammers boss David Moyes has “ruled out” a move for the forward, and is instead intent on pursuing other targets.

90min also credit Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Wolves with interest in the 25-year-old, but it is understood that the Magpies’ negotiations are at a more advanced stage.

Flamengo’s decision

According to the Northern Echo, Gabigol’s current employers are holding out for a permanent deal to secure the forward’s exit, rather than a loan with an option buy clause.

Previous reports had suggested that there was the potential for Newcastle to initially bring the 25-year-old in on on a temporary basis given the precarious nature of their top flight status, but that now looks to be out of the questions.