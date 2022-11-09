The Magpies have four wins on the spin in the league and will be hoping to use this momentum and book themselves a place in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup by defeating Patrick Vieira’s side this evening.

Ahead of the game, Howe insisted that his side are ‘desperate’ to progress, although there may be some rotation to the team that started at St Mary’s. "We have a lot of players that are eager to play and show their qualities.” Howe said.

“We have a tight turnaround with three games in six days so we'll try and make the right call for the team while acknowledging that we're desperate to progress."

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting side that Howe could select for the Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace tonight:

1. GK: Karl Darlow Darlow was named on the bench for the game with Southampton on Sunday as he makes his recovery from injury. He appeared in the last round against Tranmere Rovers and may make it two appearances in two Carabao Cup games this time around.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Although Trippier left the St Mary's field early on Sunday, Howe has since revealed it was as a precaution and that the England international is not injured. Trippier has been an integral part of the defence since his arrival and will want to continue his good form heading into the World Cup.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles has featured just twice for the Magpies this season, with one of those appearances coming in this competition. Newcastle's club captain left the clash at Prenton Park battered and bruised last time out in this competition.

4. CB: Dan Burn Burn has been an almost ever-present for Newcastle this season, although he has spent the last few weeks at left-back, such is the form of Sven Botman alongside him. He may be asked to play in his more natural centre-back role against Palace.