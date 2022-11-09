Gallery: Eddie Howe to make SEVEN changes for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace in predicted XI
Newcastle United will be hoping to carry on their good form when they host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this evening.
The Magpies have four wins on the spin in the league and will be hoping to use this momentum and book themselves a place in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup by defeating Patrick Vieira’s side this evening.
Ahead of the game, Howe insisted that his side are ‘desperate’ to progress, although there may be some rotation to the team that started at St Mary’s. "We have a lot of players that are eager to play and show their qualities.” Howe said.
“We have a tight turnaround with three games in six days so we'll try and make the right call for the team while acknowledging that we're desperate to progress."
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting side that Howe could select for the Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace tonight: