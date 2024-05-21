Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol has joined up with the first-team squad for the post-season friendlies in Australia.

Garang Kuol is ‘buzzing’ to have joined up with the Newcastle United first-team in Australia for the post-season friendly matches.

Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur on May 22 (kick-off 10:45am BST) before playing an A-League All-Stars XI on May 24 (kick-off 08:05am BST). Following the end of his season-long loan at Eredivisie club Volendam, Kuol could make his non-competitive debut for the club in his home country this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in January 2023 after representing Australia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He was loaned out to Heart of Midlothian last season before joining Volendam last summer.

He ended the 2023-24 season with one goal in 16 appearances for the club, with his last appearances coming in November 2023.

After two difficult loan spells, Kuol will be assessed by Eddie Howe and his coaching staff during the trip to Australia.

“To be back in Australia is great, I’m buzzing to be back and especially with Newcastle as well - the team I signed for a couple of years ago,” Kuol told the club website. “I can’t really put it into words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I have a lot of siblings and all of us are athletic, like to run around and kick a ball. My story just started like that and I followed the dream.

“The hardest part was for my parents because they sacrificed a lot to help me and my brothers be able to play every week, driving us to Melbourne, paying for our fares - I’m grateful to them.”

Kuol has earned five caps for Australia and became the youngest player since Pele to feature in a World Cup knockout match when he came off the bench and almost scored against eventual winners Argentina.

“My journey with the national team started with the first-team,” Kuol added. “I was never actually called into the youth teams. My first call-up was with the first-team against New Zealand which was something I always dreamed about as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things happen so quickly and that was what happened in my case, it just came so quick. It’s a special feeling.”