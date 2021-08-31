Jones, assistant to Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce, joined Gareth Southgate’s backroom team ahead of Euro 2020. However, the appointment was a temporary one, and Paul Nevin, West Ham United’s first-team, has now re-joined the England coaching staff.

“We'd like to thank Graeme Jones for supporting us during the summer, but the arrangement with Newcastle United was always for that to only be for the duration of the tournament," said Southgate.

“That now allows us the opportunity to welcome Paul back to our coaching team. Paul’s a hugely respected coach, and somebody we know well, so we’re thankful to David Moyes and West Ham for allowing him to support us on the road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Jones joined Newcastle in late January with the club on an 11-game winless run. The 51-year-old was recruited to bring “fresh ideas” to the training pitch.