Gareth Southgate loved what Newcastle United's Callum Wilson did in England win

The Newcastle United striker made his first appearance for his country in more than three years in yesterday’s convincing 6-2 World Cup win over Iran in Doha, Qatar.

And Wilson, recalled to Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad after hitting for his club in the Premier League, won praise for unselfishly squaring the ball for fellow substitute Jack Grealish to score after coming off the bench. Wilson was “thinking of the team” when he broke into the Iran box – and that pleased Southgate.

Reflecting on the Group B game, Southgate said: “What I particularly liked with Jack Grealish’s goal at the end, Callum Wilson’s on, and could have been selfish, but he was thinking of the team at that moment.”

England’s next game is against the USA on Friday. Southgate’s side complete their group programme with a fixture against Wales on November 29.