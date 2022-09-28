Gareth Southgate makes admission on Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier after Trent Alexander-Arnold decision

The Newcastle United defender was an unused substitute for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the international break.

Chelsea’s Reece James started ahead of Trippier, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was released from international duty for the second game, the 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley.

England and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier warms at Wembley.

England manager Gareth Southgate says he’s had “long conversations” with all his right-backs ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.

Asked about 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold, Southgate said: “Firstly, I didn’t want any player to sit in the stand for two matches, so I think the way we manage a group of people has been a big strength for us in the tournaments – and we need to do that.

"The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover, against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the bench, and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all round game is ahead (of Alexander-Arnold).

"I’ve had long conversations with all of them, been very clear with them about where they stand, what they need to improve upon, what they’re doing well so they’re very clear on where they sit.”

Newcastle recruited Trippier – who can also play at left-back – from Atletico Madrid in January.