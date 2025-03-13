Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have predicted the upcoming Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool.

The match takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) as Liverpool look to retain the Carabao Cup while Newcastle look to win the competition for the first time and end a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process. The Magpies head into the match on the back of a 1-0 win at West Ham United but Eddie Howe’s squad has been hit by the recent injuries to Sven Botman and Lewis Hall as well as the suspension to Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from a Champions League penalty shoot-out exit against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. The Reds will likely be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the match after he hobbled off at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Premier League leaders Liverpool head into the match as favourites having lost just twice against Premier League opposition this season. Arne Slot’s side were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League earlier in the season and lost their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur back in January before turning things around comprehensively in the second leg to reach Wembley.

Newcastle haven’t beaten Liverpool since 2015 and recently lost 2-0 to them at Anfield last month with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Keane and Neville both looked ahead to Sunday’s final.

Neville predicted: “Here we go — I think Liverpool will win 2-1 or 2-0… 2-0 Liverpool.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright interjected by asking Neville: "You’re not giving Alexander Isak a goal?"

Neville, disagreeing with Wright’s suggestion, responded: "Do you know something? Newcastle never play well at Wembley - I hope they do! When you watch Newcastle at Wembley, you see all them fans that have travelled like six, seven hours, you think go on and give them something, surprise them.”

Wright then recalled the 1998 FA Cup final against Newcastle which Arsenal won 2-0.

“When we played them in 1998, they didn’t play well - I don’t know what it is,” he admitted.

Neville said: "I can't see Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk not being winners on Sunday. You know when you look at two players and you just think, who's going to take that off them?"

Keane was also in agreement that Liverpool would win the Carabao Cup on Sunday as he added: "3-1, yeah."

Bruno Guimaraes hits back at Newcastle United doubters

Despite the outside pessimism surrounding Newcastle’s chances, club captain Bruno Guimaraes was positive following Monday’s win at West Ham.

“I think it is massive for the club’s history, and we want to be part of it,” he said. “We know were going to play against one of the best teams.

"Hopefully we can go to Wembley and get the title [League Cup].”

“We have seen people - doubters. We are focusing on ourselves. Missing Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman is not good for us, but to have players who can play well. Today we showed we have a strong squad.

“I believe that we can win. A final everything could happen. I believe our fans can make a difference for us. For us, it is like the World Cup. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“Isak at the moment, is the best striker in the world. Our midfield has been our strength."