Gary Neville praises 'breathtaking' Allan Saint-Maximin after Newcastle United's draw against Leeds United

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on September 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United took a point from last night’s Premier League match against Leeds United thanks to a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin.

Raphinha opened the scoring to put Leeds United 1-0 up at St. James’ Park and despite racking up the shots and piling on the pressure, it was the Frenchman that bagged the next goal just before half-time.

In a game full of boos, protests and ‘we want Brucey out!' chants, Saint-Maximin’s performance was the one positive that got Newcastle fans on their feet celebrating.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United scores his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on August 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

While it still leaves the Magpies searching for their first win of the season, Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes supporters should be encouraged by the performance of the former Nice winger.

"What was incredible was we came down here [by the touchline] to watch him [Allan Saint-Maximin] at eye level," Neville told Sky Sports.

‘To see his speed, his movement, it’s absolutely breathtaking. We were defenders in the Premier League and played against lots of good players.

‘But every team now has three or four players who are unpredictable and brilliant, he’s breathtaking."

Saint-Maximin has been on a thorn in any opposition’s side since he joined the Tyneside club in 2019 and has picked up two goals and two assists in six league appearances so far this season.

‘If this was any other club you’d think the manager is getting the best out of Saint-Maximin. He plays with freedom and expression," Neville said.

“Honestly, he’s a massive threat and a nightmare for defenders. He creates chance after chance. He’s brilliant for Newcastle fans and a real positive part of the team.”

The 24-year-old looks set for his best goalscoring campaign since he arrived in Newcastle this season, having scored three in the Premier League in each of his previous two seasons with the club.