Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Neville’s Saint-Maximin admission

Gary Neville revealed that he would ‘hate’ to face Allan Saint-Maximin after the Frenchman’s impressive display against Manchester United last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Neville has admitted that he would 'hate' to face Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It was Saint-Maximin’s inch-perfect finish which gave the Magpies the lead against the Red Devil’s as his curling effort sailed past David de Gea and into the top corner of the net.

The winger then had to deputise up-front and made some decent runs with the ball and should have scored a second, but for a great save from the goalkeeper.

“I’d hate to play against him.” Neville said on MNF.

“I feel for Diogo Dalot tonight. He was exposed at times, but he stuck to his task, he did okay but he was up against a tough opponent.

“He's one of the worst to play against in the league.”

Roma lead Kamara chase

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are reportedly in the driving seat to secure the signing of Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara is out of contract at Marseille in the summer and has been attracting attention from Roma, as well as Manchester United who are reportedly keen on the midfielder.

Reports recently in Il Tempo suggest that Roma have held discussions over a deal for the 22-year-old.

Newcastle had been rumoured to be interested in Kamara during the summer but no official approach was made for him.

Rangnick’s analysis

Ralf Rangnick believed his Manchester United squad struggled physically against Newcastle yesterday.

Speaking post-match, Rangnick said: “Even when we were in possession of the ball, we had too many giveaways, including the goal that we conceded and, if after seven minutes you are one-goal down at St James’ Park, then it doesn’t make things easier.”

“Today was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality.

“The body language was not that much of a problem today, but if you want to be competitive here against Newcastle, then you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game and, therefore, we were struggling.”

Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw by the Red Devil’s with Edinson Cavani’s second-half strike cancelling out Saint-Maximin’s early opener.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.