Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United.

Newcastle send scout to watch German wonderkid

Reports in German newspaper Bild are reporting that Newcastle have been scouting one of the Bundesliga’s hottest prospects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Falk is backing Lucien Favre to become the new Newcastle United manager (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

18-year-old Florian Wirtz is the man receiving the reported attention and his eye-catching haul of six goals and six assists in 11 games so far this season shows just what a coveted-asset he is.

However, Wirtz only signed a contract extension at Bayer Leverkusen in the summer with his new deal not finishing until 2026, meaning any move for the teenager would cost a small fortune.

Chelsea have also reportedly shown interest in Wirtz who has already received four caps for the German national team.

German journalist drops Newcastle claim

German journalist Christian Falk has revealed who he believes is the favourite for the Newcastle United job and if they would work well with a Director of Football.

Falk believes that former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is now the favourite to take charge at Newcastle and that he would ‘harmonize’ with Marc Overmars, should the former Arsenal man switch Amsterdam for Tyneside.

Favre had been in the running for the Crystal Palace job in the summer and has expressed a desire to manage in the Premier League.

Samir Nasri’s advice to Newcastle United target

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has given long-term Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara some transfer advice.

Nasri, who moved to the Premier League from Marseille in 2008, believes that Kamara should snub a move to England in order to continue his development in France.

“I would advise Kamara to extend [his contract at Marseille]”, Nasri told French outlet Football Club De Marseille, as picked up by Inside Futbol.

“You will be more in the spotlight than at a club in the middle of the Premier League table.

“And this is your club, there is a good project. You are in your twenties; you will earn money in your career.”

Newcastle reportedly had a verbal offer for Kamara rejected in the summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.