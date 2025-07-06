Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has once again been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of a centre-back this summer has reportedly seen them land at the door of Scalvini. The Italian international is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest prospects, although two serious injuries limited his game time last season.

The Magpies are yet to spend big this summer, but with moves for Anthony Elanga and James Trafford gathering pace, they could be readying multiple moves that could transform Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

Known to Football Manager players around the world, Scalvini really could be a game-changing signing. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Scalvini and the latest on Newcastle United’s reported interest:

Newcastle United transfer interest in Giorgio Scalvini

Newcastle United’s interest in the Atalanta defender first emerged from Italy, with journalist Matteo Moretto revealing that the Magpies were ‘interested’ in the 21-year-old. The Times on Friday further detailed interest from St James’ Park in the defender.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are reluctant to sell the defender after an injury-hit campaign. However, there may be an opening for the Magpies to exploit at the Bergamo based club, following the departure of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini had spent nine years as Atalanta manager, but left the club at the end of May before becoming new AS Roma boss. Gasperini was integral in lifting Atalanta from a bottom-half Serie A club to European regulars, guiding them to lifting the 2023/24 Europa League with victory over a previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side. His departure, though, could usher in a period of transition for the Italian club.

Ivan Juric has been installed as new manager and will oversee his first pre-season in the coming weeks and months. Scalvini, along with the rest of his teammates, will be hoping to impress their new manager, but the Croatian could have other ideas on how he visualises his new squad to look.

That could offer Newcastle United a chance to pounce for the Italian international. If they do, then Scalvini could be someone that can take them to a new level.

What Giorgio Scalvini can offer Newcastle United

Much like the arrival of Sven Botman three years ago, Scalvini is regarded as one of the continent’s brightest young centre-backs and will undoubtedly be someone that attracts the attention of the world’s biggest clubs in the near future. His injury issues, though, may put off clubs from making a move this summer.

Newcastle United, therefore, could feel this is their time to pounce and add him to their ranks. Scalvini is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, has a commanding presence and, at just 21, has a number of years ahead of him and could act as the perfect long-term replacement for Fabian Schar and partner of Botman.

Of course, adapting to the physicality of the Premier League is always tough for players coming to English football, but with Schar and Dan Burn still operating at a high level, Scalvini wouldn’t necessarily be thrown into the first-team too quickly and could be given time to adapt to both English football and Howe’s system.