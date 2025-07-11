Serie A star ‘flattered’ by Newcastle United interest amid £50m transfer claim

Giorgio Scalvini is wanted by Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini is reportedly ‘flattered’ by interest from Newcastle United this summer - but the Serie A club are still demanding a big fee for the Italian.

As Newcastle United’s interest in Marc Guehi wanes, Scalvini had emerged as a possible option for them this summer. The Italian international is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest prospects, although an ACL injury and then shoulder issues severely limited his game time last season.

Interest in Scalvini from St James’ Park has been reported on for much of the summer, although it does seem like it will be a difficult deal for the Magpies to complete. Atalanta view Scalvini as a key part of their team and will demand north of £50m for the defender this summer.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are not the only Premier League team to have shown interest in the 21-year-old with Manchester United, according to The I, also among the clubs tracking the defender. Those reports also suggest that Scalvini is ‘flattered’ by reported interest from St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United, unlike the Red Devils, will play Champions League football next season - something that can be used as a draw to tempt players into moving to Tyneside this summer.

Newcastle United’s transfer priorities - what’s next after Anthony Elanga?

Signing a central defender is among Newcastle’s priorities this summer as they look to add depth and quality to Eddie Howe’s squad. Trying to compete in the Premier League, domestic cups and in the Champions League will be nigh-on impossible without a number of signings this summer.

Scalvini is highly-rated but his injury issues last term may deter clubs from swooping for his signature. That could offer Newcastle United an opportunity to strike first and get a deal done before his valuation soars which is expected to happen if he has a good campaign next year.

Other than a new centre-back, a back-up striker for Alexander Isak will also be something the club are targeting this summer. Isak is not expected to leave the club but Callum Wilson’s departure means there is a lack of depth up-front.

Isak struggled with a groin injury last season and with Newcastle guaranteed to play at least eight Champions League games on top of their domestic schedule, an adequate back up to allow Isak time to rest and to prevent any serious injury issues is required. A new goalkeeper is also among the priorities this summer.

James Trafford has been heavily-linked with a move and there is hope progression on a deal can be made soon, although talk on that deal has quietened in recent times. Anthony Elanga’s arrival will strengthen their options on the wing following Miguel Almiron’s departure in January.

Jacob Murphy’s scintillating form ensured that the Paraguayan was not missed towards the end of the season as the Magpies finished in a top five spot. Howe’s side face Celtic on Saturday 19 July in their first match of pre-season before they embark on a training camp in Austria and a trip to Singapore and South Korea.