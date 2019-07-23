'Give him time' - Darren Bent urges Newcastle United fans not get on Steve Bruce's back
Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent is urging Newcastle United fans to give new head coach Steve Bruce time.
Supporters have been angered by their club’s decisions this summer – with United still yet to sign a player, letting their two top scorers and their manager Rafa Benitez exit.
And the decision to appoint Bruce as the Spaniard’s successor was the straw that broke the camel’s back for many fans.
But Bent, who played under Bruce at the Stadium of Light, thinks the 58-year-old is perfect for the job.
“It is tough for him replacing someone like Rafa Benitez, who many people believe overachieved there with the budget,” said Bent.
“Not only that, he's also lost three of his best players.
“It is going to be a battle for him but if they want a manager for stability, and to keep Newcastle there or thereabouts, then he's the right man.
“I don't think fans need to be jumping on the manager's back right now - they need to give him time.
“You want to survive in the Premier League, you are not going to help yourselves by jumping on Bruce's back before he’s even got going.”
Echoing Jonjo Shelvey’s weekend sentiment, Bent admits Bruce’s biggest quality is the ability to keep things simple.
“He was great. He was brilliant for me. I arguably played my best football up there under him,” Bent told TalkSPORT.
He got the best out of me because he kept it simple. That's what I like.
“He told me to go and score goals and not worry about anything else.”