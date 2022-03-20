Goalkeeper 'set to return' to Newcastle United in new role
Tony Caig’s set for a return to Newcastle United almost 16 years after leaving the club.
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 8:51 am
Caig spent three years at St James’s Park during his playing career, but the goalkeeper didn’t make a first-team appearance.
Now goalkeeping coach at Dundee United, Caig’s set to take up a position at Newcastle's Academy, according to the Daily Record.
Caig, signed by Sir Bobby Robson in 2003, reportedly wants to return to the North East for “family reasons”.
The 47-year-old was a team-mate of academy manager Steve Harper at United.