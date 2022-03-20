Caig spent three years at St James’s Park during his playing career, but the goalkeeper didn’t make a first-team appearance.

Now goalkeeping coach at Dundee United, Caig’s set to take up a position at Newcastle's Academy, according to the Daily Record.

Caig, signed by Sir Bobby Robson in 2003, reportedly wants to return to the North East for “family reasons”.

St James's Park.